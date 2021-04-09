Listen to Jon Hopkins frosty cover Roger and Brian Eno’s ‘Wintergreen’

Jon Hopkins has shared a new cover of Roger and Brian Eno’s ‘Wintergreen’, taken from a forthcoming EP of covers.

‘Piano Versions’ will be released digitally on April 16, with physical copies arriving on July 2.

The record will feature four new covers by Hopkins, using his upright piano to reimagine his chosen tracks. As well as ‘Wintergreen’, the EP will feature songs originally by Luke Abbott and James Yorkston, as well as the cover of Thom Yorke’s ‘Dawn Chorus’ the musician and producer shared last year.

Hopkins’ version of ‘Wintergreen’ sees him spinning a frostier version of Roger and Brian Eno’s 2020 track, which originally appeared on their album ‘Mixing Colours’. Listen to it below now.

In a press release, Hopkins said of the EP: “‘Piano Versions’ is four minimal, ambient piano covers of songs I have loved for a long time but that come from very different places. It seems to me that melody is universal and the ones that I really connect to shine out irrespective of genre or context, whether from techno, folk or whatever.

“I loved the simplicity of having my old upright piano be the centre of a whole record for the first time. But the importance of letting the outside world into the recordings is as present for me as ever, so there are layers of incidental noise, bird song, the sound of someone washing up in the studio kitchen – whatever was going on outside my room is included and even accentuated.”

He added: “I want people to hear not just the recordings but to feel how it felt to be there and make them. It was a deep experience.”

Last year, the musician launched a new series called ‘Meditations’, kicking it off with a track called ‘Singing Bowl (Ascension)’. The song was created using vibrations from a 100-year-old singing bowl that Hopkins found in an antique shop in Delhi.