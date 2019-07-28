You can now stream Julia Jacklin’s dreamy cover of The Strokes’ ‘Someday’

The singer-songwriter has officially released her version after first introducing it in 2017

Julia Jacklin’s dreamy cover of The Strokes‘ ‘Someday’ is now available to stream across all platforms.

First introduced back in 2017 when she performed it as part of triple j’s Like A Version series, Jacklin’s mellow cover of the classic indie record can now be listened to without having to visit YouTube.

The release comes during a break in the singer-songwriter’s touring schedule, and hot on the heels of the release of her sophomore album, ‘Crushing’.

Listen to Jacklin’s version of ‘Someday’ below:

Someday (triple j Like A Version) We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

And if you need a reminder of just how great the original version by The Strokes is, have a listen below:

“Jacklin’s acoustic guitar and vocals-led second record ‘Crushing’ might take a raw, no-frills approach, but it captures the feeling of standing tall up and expanding again,” NME said in a four-star review of Jacklin’s latest album.

Meanwhile, The Strokes‘ booking agent has given an update on the band’s future music plans.

Back in May, the New York band debuted new song ‘The Adults Are Talking’ at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Now, Artist Group International President Marsha Vlasic says more new music from the band was on the way.