Listen to Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s new song, ‘I Don’t Care’

The duo reunite for the first time since 2015

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have teamed up on a new song – ‘I Don’t Care’.

Released earlier today (May 10), the song is the second time the duo have collaborated – the last time being in 2015 with ‘Love Yourself’ from Bieber’s album ‘Purpose.’

Revealing the news on social media, Sheeran wrote: “Me and Justin Bieber have got a new song out. It’s called ‘I Don’t Care’, I hope you like it.”

You can listen to the song, which has been produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, here:

Earlier this week (May 7), Bieber teased the release of the track on his Instagram story, sharing a brief clip of the song from his computer after confirming the song’s imminent arrival. Bieber also posted images of himself and ‘Shape Of You’ singer Sheeran standing in front of a green screen backdrop.

The singer released his last album, ‘Purpose’, back in 2015. In January, Scooter Braun teased that its follow-up – and the pop star’s fifth album – would arrive in 2019.

Despite announcing he was taking a break to “repair some deep rooted issues” last month, Bieber surprised fans recently by taking to the stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella 2019.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran – who released his last album ‘÷’ in 2017 – has also been in the studio with Tokyo band One OK Rock. The band described their time recording with the star as “amazing”.

Sheeran’s 2019 world tour is set to hit Europe next month, eventually ending in August with six outdoor UK dates: two in Leeds’ Roundhay Park, and four at Ipswich’s Chantry Park.