Listen to Kesha’s theatrical new song, ‘Rich, White, Straight, Men’

The singer imagines a fairer world in the new track

Kesha has shared a new song called ‘Rich, White, Straight, Men’, in which she tackles equality, the gender pay gap, LGBTQ+ rights, and more.

The track follows last year’s ‘Here Comes The Change’, taken from the soundtrack to the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, On The Basis Of Sex.

“If you were a lady then you own your lady parts/Just like a man goes to a dealership and then he owns a car,” she sings at one point. Later, she addresses Trump’s border wall, LGBTQ+ wedding rights, and universal healthcare. Listen to the song below now.

In 2017, Kesha released ‘Rainbow’, her first album for five years following her legal dispute with Dr. Luke. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The cathartic nature of the album is clearest on the emotive piano and string-laden ballad ‘Praying’, a forceful Lady-Gaga-worthy offering of defiance, as she hollers ‘Cos you brought the flames and you put me through hell / I had to learn how to fight for myself’.”

Last year, she contributed to the ‘Universal Love’ EP, which saw artists putting new spins on classic love songs, flipping the original personal pronouns around and swapping genders to highlight love between people of all sexualities. Kesha gave her own take on ‘I Need A Man To Love’ by Big Brother And The Holding Company with Janis Joplin, renaming it ‘I Need A Woman To Love’.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In a video for the track, the pop star officiated the same-sex wedding of a real-life couple. Shot in Las Vegas by her brother Lagan Sebert, the visual was interspersed with interviews featuring both Kesha and the married couple.