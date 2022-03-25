Listen to Kid Cudi’s upbeat new song ‘Stars In The Sky’

Kid Cudi has shared a new track called ‘Stars In The Sky’ – you can listen to it below.

The upbeat, synth-driven song was recorded for the soundtrack to Sonic The Hedgehog 2, which is due to arrive in cinemas on April 8.

It arrives with fun accompanying visuals that intersperse clips of Cudi performing in the studio with shots from the forthcoming movie, as well as old-school gameplay graphics from the original ’90s Sonic game.

Advertisement

At one point, Cudi – real name Scott Mescudi – receives a message to “come join me” before taking flight above the city in a black-and-white sphere. The clip concludes with Mescudi blasting off high into the night sky.

In the ‘Stars In The Sky’ chorus, he sings: “Say I’m right and sail tonight, I’m home/ Say right now, I get it, take my hand come zone/ Come on, catch a ride/ And we take it to places that we only dreamed/ I think I’m home/ This is my heaven, baby, day and night in my zone.”

Tune in here:

After announcing the track earlier this week, Cudi said he would “be doin a screening [with] fans so stay tuned!”.

Last year saw the rapper/singer share two new tracks that were made for films: an Ariana Grande collaboration called ‘Just Look Up’ (from Netflix‘s Don’t Look Up) and ‘Guns Go Bang’ (The Harder They Fall).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cudi appears on a song called ‘Want It Bad’ from a new compilation record by DJ and A Bathing Ape founder Nigo, ‘I Know Nigo’.

Kid Cudi released his latest studio album, ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’, back in December 2020.

Mescudi has been focusing on his acting career of late, appearing in the films Don’t Look Up, Bill & Ted Face The Music and A24’s new horror X. He’s also set to star in Brittany Snow’s forthcoming movie directorial debut, September 17th, as well as Netflix’s Teddy.