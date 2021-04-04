Listen to Kodak Black’s new song ‘Easter In Miami’

Kodak Black has shared a new song called ‘Easter In Miami’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track is the latest the rapper has released since he was freed from prison following his pardon from Donald Trump.

“I ain’t no chico, but they call me Felipe, yeah,” he raps on the freestyle-like track. “I copped the rollie ain’t nobody else had.” Later, he boasts: “I’m superior.”

‘Easter In Miami’ is, presumably, one of the 167 songs Black has reportedly recorded since being pardoned. Someone close to the rapper made the claim on Instagram last month, adding: “These other rappers nervous.”

So far, as well as the new track, Black has released songs including ‘Every Balmain’, the Lil Yachty collaboration ‘Hit Bout It and YNW Melly team-up ‘Thugged Out’. On the former, he discussed his post-prison life, rapping: “Feel like the feds be watchin’ me everywhere I go, I’m paranoid/ Still keep a .9 millimeter on me/ All my fingers got Super Bowl rings.”

Meanwhile, in February the star offered to pay tuition fees for the children of two murdered FBI agents.

Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed by Florida man David Lee Huber when they served him with a search warrant in connection with a child pornography case. Both were parents to young children.

In a video posted to Twitter at the time, Black was seen stood next to his lawyer Bradford Cohen, who shared news of the rapper’s offer to the agents’ families.