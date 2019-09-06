Listen to Korn’s futuristic new song, ‘Can You Hear Me’

The album will arrive soon...

Korn have released a futuristic new song today – ‘Can You Hear Me’ – together with an accompanying visualiser. You can listen to the track and check out the video below.

The new song is the third to be released from the band’s upcoming album, ‘The Nothing’ which is due to arrive on September 13. It follows the release of two further singles from the album, ‘You’ll Never Find Me’ and ‘Cold.’

The video for ‘Can You Hear Me’ also includes a teaser trailer for the nu-metal pioneers new podcast series. Written and created by Korn, it’s also been developed alongside Adam Mason and Simon Boys.

Aired over six episodes, the band said of the podcasts: “In the spirit of giving our fans the most comprehensive and immersive Korn experience, we’ve created a fictional, narrative podcast called ‘The Nothing.’

“With Adam Mason and Simon Boyes, we tell the story of a small town in Kansas that has seen its ills be solved at the hands of a charismatic, commune leader and his devotees. But of course, nothing is ever as it seems.” You can watch the video here:

Earlier this week (September 3), Korn said they were “the last big movement” in the genre of nu-metal.

Emerging onto the scene 25 years ago, the Californian outfit offered a unique spin on metal with their self-titled debut album. In a new interview with Kerrang!, frontman Jonathan Davis has recalled feeling like an outsider within the scene when first starting out.

“We were ultimately just outcasts,” said Davis. “Nobody knew what to fucking do with us in the early days; we were doing tours with No Doubt, Pennywise and KMFDM, but the metal community took us in. We had distorted guitars and were heavy, but no-one knew what to do with us…We didn’t fit in anywhere.”

Despite the confusion over the band’s musical style, Davis went on to say that Korn “invented nu-metal” and played a part in inspiring bands coming through. “It’s pretty cool to say we helped invent some kind of movement, that’s pretty insane,” he continued. “The last big movement was us. Other bands helped along the way, but we spearheaded that whole thing.”

Reviewing their latest album, NME said: “In a year in which the giants of metal Rammstein, Slipknot and Tool have all delivered belting albums that will ensure their legacy endures well into the future, the pressure was on Korn to deliver. This urgent and important record will ensure the veterans don’t get lost in the shuffle.”