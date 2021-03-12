Listen to KSI and Yungblud’s new collaboration ‘Patience’ with Polo G

KSI has shared a new collaboration with Yungblud and Polo G – listen to ‘Patience’ below.

The track was teased earlier this week, with Yungblud sharing an image of himself in medieval armour alongside KSI in a space-suit on Instagram.

Discussing the new track in a statement, KSI said: “With the energy of Yungblud and the style of Polo G, I bring to you another banger for people to enjoy. The song is called Patience and it’s very fitting for everything we are going through right now and what we’ve all been experiencing collectively during this lockdown.

“I’m so incredibly proud to have Yungblud and Polo G on this record with me. I knew that I wanted to collaborate with Yungblud when I watched him perform for the first time at last year’s NME Awards.

“Together with Polo G, we’ve created an absolute smash and cannot wait until we’re able to perform it live together on stage, it’s going to be special.”

Yungblud added: “KSI is an artist who came into music from a non-traditional route. Something I relate to a lot! He had something to say when no one would listen, and he ended up speaking and connecting to millions of people and they spoke back. That ideology is exactly what Yungblud is about.

“Of course, we were going to work together in some shape or form. He has become a really close friend of mine and my favourite thing in the world is to make music with my friends. Having Polo on it is an absolute honour, he’s a true fucking punk, his individuality shines and I am a massive fan.

He added: “This song is about needing time to process what is going on around you, about needing a second to just exist and be. You don’t have to know what’s next, just try and be present every day. I think this is a message we can all relate to right now.”

Earlier this week, KSI issued an apology for his past use of transphobic slurs. The YouTuber and rapper, real name Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji, was called out online for misgendering a transgender person in one of the videos he made with his YouTube group The Sidemen. He was also criticised for using a transphobic term.

After a Twitter user pointed out the allegations against him, KSI said he didn’t “mean to misgender” the person and that he “honestly didn’t even know that t****y was a bad word”.

KSI, who was subsequently told that “transgender would be the correct term” to use, later tweeted an apology, writing: “My bad for saying transgender slurs. Honestly didn’t even know they were slurs. I know now though.”