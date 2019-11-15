Listen to Lauryn Hill’s soulful new single, ‘Guarding the Gates’

The song features on the 'Queen & Slim' soundtrack

Lauryn Hill has shared a new single, ‘Guarding the Gates’ which is taken from the new soundtrack to Queen & Slim.

Hill appears on the soundtrack to Queen & Slim – a new film about “a black Bonnie and Clyde” – alongside Vince Staples and Megan Thee Stallion.

As Variety reported last month (October 11), other artists with new material on the 17-song soundtrack include Lil Baby, Tiana Major9 and EarthGang, as well as Coast Contra with BJ the Chicago Kid and Syd. 6lack and Mereba will appear alongside Vince Staples on his song.

The soundtrack has been released on Motown today (November 15), ahead of the film’s theatre release on November 27. You can listen to ‘Guarding the Gates’ below:

Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Mirror) and Jodie Turner-Smith (The Neon Demon) as a couple on a first date who later become fugitives after an altercation with the police.

“Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country,” the official synopsis reads.

Back in August, Pusha T released a new song, ‘Coming Home’ which featured Hill. It was co-produced by Kanye West, Mike Dean and Charlie Heat.

“This record speaks to mass incarceration,” the rapper told Ebro Darden, who premiered the song on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “It speaks to just giving hope to those who are coming home, and telling people who are locked up and behind the walls that we waiting on ’em and we’re gonna be a support system for when they get home.”

Speaking about Hill’s involvement on the track, Pusha said: “I just made the request. She expressed that she liked my music, and she’d see about it. I definitely followed the queen around, whatever it took.”