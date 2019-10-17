Listen to Liam Gallagher’s “biblical” isolated vocals on ‘Supersonic’ from Glastonbury 1995

History.

A recently unearthed recording of Liam Gallagher‘s isolated vocals on ‘Supersonic’ from Oasis‘ headline set at Glastonbury 1995 is being shared online.

The a cappella clip was edited by Oasis Youtube fansite user Maxi Gonzales, and has been hailed as “biblical” and “historic” by fans of the Britpop veterans.

After their first appearance at Worthy Farm in 1994, Oasis returned to headline the Pyramid Stage alongside The Cure and Pulp the next year for an historic performance. The band were riding high from the success of debut ‘Definitely Maybe‘ at the time, and were gearing up to release ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory‘ later that year.

While the band would return to headline Glasto in 2004 and Liam impressed festival-goers with his stellar set this summer, Noel Gallagher previously said that “Oasis never really had their Glastonbury moment”.

“We never really got on with it. I couldn’t tell you why,” he told The Express. “Lord knows we had the tunes but the times that we did it when we should have been great was the first year we headlined it and we got sidetracked. We’d just come out of the studio making ‘Morning Glory’ and we decided, which was suicide, to play six tracks off ‘Morning Glory’ which no one had heard, one of them being ‘Champagne Supernova’ which goes on for about half an hour.

He added: “It was the only time we’ve played ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ to silence. And by the time we played (Glastonbury) a second time (in 2004), our moment had passed.”

With Oasis reunion remaining unlikely, Liam Gallagher is currently gearing up for a UK arena tour after the release of his acclaimed second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not‘ – and Noel just dropped his second EP of the year, ‘This Is The Place‘.