Listen to Liam Gallagher’s breezy new single, ‘One Of Us’

Another new one from Liam

Liam Gallagher has shared a breezy new single, ‘One Of Us’, today. You can listen to the new track below.

Read more: Liam Gallagher rolls back the years to prove he could headline Glastonbury without Oasis

The former Beady Eye and Oasis frontman is set to release his new album, ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20 and ‘One Of Us’ is the fourth single released from the album so far alongside ‘Shockwave’, ‘The River’ and ‘Once.’

Described as “a song which expresses hope that a fractured relationship can be salvaged in the future” the song references Oasis’ classic song ‘Live Forever.’

Speaking about the new song, Liam said: “‘One of Us’ is about family, friendship and a sense of belonging. I love the groove and the gospel outro. It reminds me of The Sweet Inspirations.”

Co-written by Liam, his youngest son Gene plays bongos on the track alongside Yeah Yeah Yeahs Nick Zimmer on guitar. You can listen to the song here:

Speaking of his upcoming album release, Gallagher said in a statement: “I want the second album to be a step-up, because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done. It’s a better record than ‘As You Were’. Which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?”

In other news, former Oasis guitarist Bonehead has finally developed a collection of unseen photos of the band after 25 years. The axeman – aka as Paul Arthurs – took to his Twitter page yesterday (August 15) to post the pics and a message which stated: “25 years later, I get 8 rolls of film developed.”

The collection includes a shot of Oasis backstage before their first ever performance at Glastonbury in 1994. Other snaps include Liam sat in Central Park and Noel Gallagher busking in San Francisco.

Liam Gallagher will play the following dates in November:

November tour dates:

11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

12: Birmingham Arena

14: Aberdeen P&J Live

15: Glasgow SSE Hydro

17: Newcastle Utilita Arena

18: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

20: Manchester Arena

21: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

24: Dublin 3 Arena

26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28: London O2 Arena

29: London o2 Arena (extra date)