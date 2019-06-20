Listen to Lil Nas X’s Nirvana-interpolating new song, ‘Panini’

Kurt Cobain has a songwriting credit on the new track.

Lil Nas X has interpolated part of a Nirvana song on his new track, ‘Panini’ – listen to it below.

The song, which follows the hit single ‘Old Town Road’, credits Kurt Cobain as one of its songwriters, due to it featuring a melody from Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Lil Nas X said writing the track introduced him to the grunge band’s classic album, ‘Nevermind’. “It’s like I always seen the cover but I never actually listened to it,” he said.

“And people was like, ‘Wow, he sampled Nirvana.’ I was like, no. It’s like, I didn’t realize I was using almost the exact same melody.” Listen to the track below now.

‘Panini’ will appear on the rapper’s upcoming EP ‘7’, which is for due for release tomorrow (June 21). “You’re going to love it and you’re going realise Lil Nas X isn’t going anywhere anytime soon,” he told Lowe of the record.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Lil Nas X has written a song with Blink-182’s Travis Barker. The drummer announced the collaboration, which will also appear on ‘7’, in a recent interview, saying: “He came to the studio and I played a couple [of] beats that I thought would be stuff he was into, then I played something [by] accident where he stopped and was like, ‘What is that? I’ve got to have that.’”

Barker added that specific part was actually an idea he intended to use on Blink-182’s next album.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X recently said that ‘Old Town Road’ being removed from the country music charts made his success feel like even more of an achievement.