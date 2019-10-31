Listen to Lil Peep’s latest posthumous EP ‘Goth Angel Sinner’

The rapper died in November 2017.

A new EP from the late Lil Peep has arrived. The new three-song release is titled ‘Goth Angel Sinner’ and was originally announced in October 2017, a month before the rapper’s untimely death.

Produced by Fish Narc, the new EP features three unheard tracks including ‘When I Lie’, which has been accompanied by a new music video from the late star.

“Peep and I shot ‘When I Lie’ while on the Come Over When You’re Sober Tour,” Peep’s collaborator Rayn said in a statement. “We were in Hamburg, Germany getting ready to do a show. It was a spur of the moment video. As soon as someone from the venue led us down to the green room, Peep and I looked at each other and said we have to shoot a video here.”

He added: “It didn’t take long to decide what track to shoot as he had been playing ‘When I Lie’ on repeat most of the journey there. We decided to shoot a one take video as we had shot ‘4 gold chains’ as a one take in London and loved the way it came out.”

GOTH ANGEL SINNER