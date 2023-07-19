Listen to Lionesses’ World Cup song featuring Mel C, Self Esteem and more

Mel C, Self Esteem and more have come together to record a song for the England Women’s World Cup team. Check out ‘Call Me A Lioness’ below.

Shared today (July 19), the track celebrates their win at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, and rallies behind them ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off in Australia this week. It also makes reference to both Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone, who scored the winning goals at last year’s Euro Final.

The song arrives as an “unofficial” anthem for the England team, as the Football Association no longer commissions music for England’s international campaigns, following the 2014 men’s World Cup in Brazil.

‘Call Me A Lioness’ was co-written by Glen Roberts and London singer Olivia Dean, and features contributions from an 11-person squad including Self Esteem, Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice, Shura and former Spice Girl Mel C.

Marika Hackman, Rachel Chinouriri, Jasmine Jethwa, Rose Gray, Highlyy, and Al Greenwood of Sports Team also join the track, which is released under the name Hope FC — a reference to the former manager, player and coach of the national team, Hope Powell.

“We wanted to make a song that gives girls a soundtrack to their pride of the Lionesses and of being a woman, and to unite everyone in that pride,” Dean said of the track. “Whenever I hear Call Me A Lioness I think about being in a beer garden singing it at the top of my lungs with my friends.”

Mel C added: “It’s been amazing to see the popularity of women’s football grow and their incredible win last year was a huge inspiration for this new song for the world cup. I’m so privileged to be involved with a whole host of amazing female artists, cheering on our women’s team to bring it home again!”

Proceeds gathered from sales and streams will be donated to charities that support grassroots girl’s and women’s football. Non-profit organisations included are Football Beyond Borders, Manchester Laces, Street Soccer London and Girls United.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor – better known under her stage name Self Esteem – also shared what it meant to her to feature on the song, stating: “I love the song so much! The Lionesses are the future and I am so proud and excited to get behind them this summer.”

For Mel C, ‘Call Me A Lioness’ marks her third appearance on an England football track, following both 1998’s ‘(How Does It Feel To Be) On Top Of The World’ and a 2014 cover of the Take That hit ‘Greatest Day’.

Following their victory last year, countless names from the entertainment world came together to show their support for the England team, including members of Blur, The Rolling Stones, Kasabian and more.

“England won the Euros! Congratulations Lionesses! You’ve made us all so proud. What an incredible result! Thank you forever,” wrote Ronnie Wood on Twitter, while Dave Rowntree added: “Brilliant! Just brilliant!”

Rapper and YouTuber KSI also took to social media to celebrate the victory, writing: “ I’m so happy right now. This is huge for all of us. What a win! It finally came home.” Kasabian agreed, saying “Can’t believe it, historys been made! Congratulations to all the Lionesses When you hit the wall you get back up again.”