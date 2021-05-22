Listen to Logic and Madlib’s new collab ‘Raddest Dad’

Logic and Madlib have shared a new collaboration called ‘Raddest Dad’, the next taste of a potential album under the moniker MadGic.

It’s the second track the pair have released since announcing they had teamed up to work on music together during lockdown.

The end of ‘Raddest Dad’ features a hidden message that is revealed when the section is played in reverse. In it, Logic addresses his retirement from music – a move he took after releasing his album ‘No Pressure’ last year.

“I retired, but I’ve been making music every single day since I retired because I love it,” he said in the message. “And then I think what I realised was that I don’t like the industry. So I think I want to retire from the industry. That’s why I wanna do this music for free. Sometimes I wanna come back, but I don’t know if I should come back.

“I mean if I did, I’d want to be independent. That’d be pretty cool, being a major artist and actually retiring from the industry instead of music in itself. I don’t know, I think about a lot. OK. Alright.”

Listen to ‘Raddest Dad’ above now.

The track follows April’s ‘Mars Only Pt.3’, which saw Logic rapping: “Logic and Madlib is MadGic, your catalogue tragic/ Fuck a underground, fuck a pop sound/ Made this whole album in a lockdown, hip hop is our town.” No release details have been confirmed for a full album at present.

Since retiring last summer, Logic has released more music, including September’s beat tape ‘TwitchTape Vol.1’ and the March track ‘Tired In Malibu’.