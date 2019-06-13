Listen to Mac Miller’s first posthumous verse on new Free Nationals song, ‘Time’

The rapper died in September, 2018.

The Free Nationals have released a new single and it features a posthumous verse from Mac Miller.

Miller was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home on September 7, 2018. The rapper’s cause of death was confirmed to be from “mixed drug toxicity,” with fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol present in his system.

Following their debut single ‘Beauty & Essex’, ‘Time’ is the new single from Anderson .Paak‘s touring band, the Free Nationals, featuring Kali Uchis and the first posthumous verse to come from Mac Miller. On it, Miller raps about exiting a relationship, personal growth while away, and longing to return. On the hook, Uchis sings: “Without you, I’m miserable/ I think I got too comfortable.”

Listen to the song below:

“This song was so much fun to make and is exactly how we want to remember our brother Mac,” the Free Nationals wrote on Instagram.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The Free Nationals played as the house band for Miller’s celebration of life concert in October last year, where a host of the rapper and producer’s friends and collaborators performed in his name, including .Paak, Vince Staples, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, and Chance the Rapper.

Miller’s final album ‘Swimming’ was released August 3, 2018, just one month before his death.

Meanwhile, work on a “definitive” documentary about Mac Miller has been halted by the late rapper’s estate.

Filmmaker C.J. Wallis had been planning to begin developing a film about Miller and announced the project earlier this month.