The collab previews Machine Gun Kelly's new album

Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud and Travis Barker have teamed up for new collab ‘I Think I’m Okay’.

The song is expected to appear on Machine Gun Kelly’s new album ‘Hotel Diablo’, although a release date and tracklisting have yet to be finalised for the Ohio rapper’s latest offering.

‘I Think I’m Okay’ sees MGK and Yungblud trade verses about their own failings as people, before they team up on the chorus.

The lyrics of the chorus are: “Watch me take a good thing and fuck it all up in one night/Catch me, I’m the one on the run away from the headlights/No sleep, up all week wasting time on people I don’t like/I think that’s something fucking wrong with me.”

The song is anchored by Barker’s drumming, in a style familiar from Blink-182.

Machine Gun Kelly has released two previous new songs, ‘Hollywood Whore’ and ‘El Diablo’, which are also expected to feature on ‘Hotel Diablo’. His third album ‘Bloom’ was released in 2017, followed by the EP ‘Binge’ in 2018.

He is currently on a US tour which ends on June 30. He visits the UK to play at Reading And Leeds Festival on August 23 and 25, before playing a five-date headline tour.

Yungblud released new single ‘Parents’ on May 24. He goes on a seven-date UK tour in November which includes a huge show at Brixton O2 Academy on November 21.

Machine Gun Kelly’s UK tour dates are:

August 23: Leeds Festival

August 25: Reading Festival

August 26: Glasgow SWG3

August 27: Manchester O2 Ritz

August 28: Bristol SWX

August 30: Birmingham O2 Institute

August 31: London Electric Ballroom