Listen to Machine Gun Kelly’s cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’

MGK gets soulful

Machine Gun Kelly has shared his take on Billie Eilish‘s ‘Ocean Eyes’. Check it out below.

Taken from Eilish’s 2017 EP ‘dont smile at me’, the track has been given a soulful rock spin by the rapper while staying true to its slick rock production.

While MGK recently reignited his long-running feud with Eminem by calling him a “cocksucker“, Eilish made headlines when she revealed that she’d always been “terrified” of Marshall Mathers.

“I was scared of Eminem my whole life,” she said. “Terrified. That dude freaked the fuck out of me. Oh my god. But you know, Childish Gambino created me dude. I don’t even know, that’s crazy, that’s a god you can’t even put him in a list of other people.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly recently gave another taster of what fans can expect from his upcoming album ‘Hotel Diablo’ by sharing another new track ‘Breaking News 2.’ He’ll be touring with a number of UK headline dates in summer.

Both Eilish and Machine Gun Kelly will return to the UK to perform at Reading & Leeds Festival this August.