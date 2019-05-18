MGK is expected to release his next album this June

Machine Gun Kelly has released a new song, ‘Hollywood Whore’, the first single taken from his upcoming new album, ‘Hotel Diablo’.

Kelly has been teasing the new album, which is expected to be released this June, for some time. Earlier this month, Kelly released another track, ‘Breaking News 2’, to seemingly give fans a taster of what they can expect from his next offering. However, it wasn’t confirmed if this would ultimately appear on the album.

Sharing the latest track online earlier today (May 18), Kelly wrote: “had to release this song first off of Hotel Diablo. i needed the therapy.”

You can listen to ‘Hollywood Whore’ here:

Kelly will be touring the UK later this year with stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and London. The rapper is also set to appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals. His full tour dates are listed here:

AUGUST

26 – GLASGOW SWG3

27 – MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

28 – BRISTOL SWX

30 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

31 – LONDON Electric Ballroom

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kelly shared his take on Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’. Taken from Eilish’s 2017 EP ‘dont smile at me’, the track has been given a soulful rock spin by the rapper while staying true to its slick rock production.

He also shared an emotional Nipsey Hussle drum cover after praising the rapper in the wake of his death. In an emotional post on Instagram, MGK was seen delivering his own take on ‘Right Hand 2 God’ after previously praising the late star.

“Haven’t slept. im just up thinking about how i could feel the energy drain from everything when Nipsey died yesterday. the air felt different. fuck man,” wrote MGK at the time of Nipsey’s death.

“I’ll never forget the journey of watching him go from the mixtape circuit to becoming Grammy nominated. he gave me hope.” MGK also previously postponed the release of his first single from his forthcoming album as a mark of respect.

Aside from his music career, Kelly recently flexed his acting muscles – starring as Tommy Lee in the new Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt. The Netflix film also features Douglas Booth, Daniel Webber, and Iwan Rheon.