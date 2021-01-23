Listen to Madlib and Four Tet’s new collab ‘Dirtknock’

Madlib and Four Tet have shared a new collaboration in the form of ‘Dirtknock’ – scroll down the page to listen to it below now.

The track is set to feature on the pair’s upcoming new 16-track album ‘Sound Ancestors’.

‘Dirtknock’ will appear on the record alongside previously released tracks ‘Road Of The Lonely Ones’ and ‘Hopprock’.

The track comes in at two-minutes-and-14-seconds long and features a murmuring vocal over a quiet bass twang and crunching beats. You can listen to ‘Dirtknock’ below now.

‘Sound Ancestors’ was announced last month with more information about it confirmed a few weeks ago. The music on the record is credited to Madlib, with an added note saying the tracks were recorded in LA “over the course of some years”. Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden subsequently took charge of the editing, mastering and arrangement of the record.

The album will be released through Madlib Invazion on January 29.

Speaking about the partnership recently, Hebden praised the rapper’s ability to make “loads of music in all sorts of styles” and recalled how when listening to a few studio sessions he thought it would be “great” to see some of those offcut ideas made into a Madlib solo album.

“I put this concept to him when we were hanging out eating some nice food one day and we decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine,” he said.

The producer added that he had sent him “hundreds of pieces of music” over the span of a few years.

Meanwhile, Four Tet surprise-released two new albums on Christmas Day. ‘Parallel’ consisted of ten tracks and was widely available on all streaming services, whereas ‘871’ has double the amount of songs and can only be found on Bandcamp.