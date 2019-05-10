Listen to Madonna and Swae Lee duet on sultry new song, ‘Crave’

It’s the third song taken from Madge’s upcoming new album, 'Madame X'

Madonna has released another song from her upcoming album ‘Madame X’ – a duet with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee called ‘Crave’.

The song, described as “infectious pop”, follows on from ‘Medellin’, the first track from ‘Madame X’ which arrived last month, and ‘I Rise’ a politically charged alt-pop track.

The release will be followed by a Jamaican dancehall influenced song ‘Future’, featuring Quavo, which is expected to drop on May 17, and the “sonically innovative” ‘Dark Ballet’ on June 7.

You can listen to the new song here:

Crave (with Swae Lee) Crave (with Swae Lee), a song by Madonna, Swae Lee on Spotify

Earlier this month, Madonna made her TV comeback at the Billboard Awards,where she delivered a pioneering Augmented Reality performance alongside Maluma.

The Queen of Pop also announced a world tour in support of her upcoming album release that includes performances at some tiny shows in the UK and Europe.Madonna will play the London Palladium in early 2020, as part of the run of European run of shows.

The shows are being billed as “a series of rare and intimate performances to take place exclusively in theatres, giving fans an opportunity to see Madonna in an environment like they never have before.”

Whilst the exact dates of the European shows have not yet been revealed, details of three US residencies have.

Madonna will perform for seven nights at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York from September 12-22, four nights at the Chicago Theatre from October 15-21, and five nights at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles from November 12-17.

Shows at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met in Philadelphia and at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in Miami Beach are also planned, with specific dates coming soon.