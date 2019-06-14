Madonna's new album is available to stream now.

You can now listen to Madonna’s new album, ‘Madame X’, which you can stream below.

The 14th studio album of her career, ‘Madame X’ comes 36 years after her self-titled debut and draws on a host of manifold influences including Latin pop, disco, reggaeton, house and dancehall.

In a 4 star review, NME said: “During its most reckless moments, ‘Madame X’ is bold, bizarre, and unlike anything Madonna has ever done before.

“The frantic ‘Dark Ballet’ harnesses gloomily spun strings and robotic overlord vocals; it’s as villainous and foreboding as ‘Ray of Light’s darkest moments, or her ‘Die Another Day’ Bond theme. Then, quite out of nowhere, an extended piano interlude morphs into a mangled, glitching excerpt of ‘Dance of the Reed Pipes’ from Tchaikovsky’s ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ – it’s brilliant, overblown ridiculousness.”

You can stream the new album here:

Madame X (Deluxe) Madame X (Deluxe), an album by Madonna on Spotify

Due to phenomenal demand, it was announced last month (May 28) that Madonna had added three more more London dates to her run of UK shows next year.

The Queen of Pop will now play the London Palladium across 15 dates in 2020, as part of an intimate run of European shows which also hit the Coliseum in Lisbon and Paris.

The shows are being billed as “a series of rare and intimate performances to take place exclusively in theatres, giving fans an opportunity to see Madonna in an environment like they never have before.” The full list of UK dates is listed below.

26 January – London, U.K. The London Palladium

27 January – London, U.K. The London Palladium

29 January – London, U.K. The London Palladium

30 January – London, U.K. The London Palladium

1 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

2 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

4 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

5 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

6 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

8 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

9 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

11 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

12 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

13 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium

15 February – London, U.K. The London Palladium