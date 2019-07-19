Listen up, maggots: Slipknot confirm 2020 European tour

BRING IT ON.

Slipknot have ended months of speculation to confirm that they’ll be returning to Europe for a massive tour next year.

The metal icons, who will release their sixth album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ next month, have confirmed the cities that they’ll be visiting – although they are yet to release any specific dates.

UK fans can expect shows in Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Nottingham, Cardiff, Birmingham and London. The rest of the European shows include stop-offs in countries including France, Hungary, Switzerland, Austria and Sweden. Check out the list of cities below.

Manchester, UK

Newcastle, UK

Glasgow, UK

Sheffield, UK

Nottingham, UK

Cardiff, UK

Birmingham, UK

London, UK

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Frankfurt, Germany

Paris, France

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Lyon, France

Budapest, Hungary

Lodz, Poland

Stuttgart, Germany

Munich, Germany

Milan, Italy

Zurich, Switzerland

Vienna, Austria

Hamburg, Germany

Berlin, Germany

Dortmund, Germany

Copenhagen, Denmark

Stockholm, Sweden

Oslo, Norway

Helsinki, Finland

It comes after they teased European dates during their headline performance at Download Festival 2019. The metal icons appeared at the Donington Park event or a headline performance on the main stage. Ahead of the show, fans clocked an advert that teases the tour from the band next year.

Slipknot’s new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘ is scheduled to arrive on August 9. The band’s sixth LP follows 2014’s ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’.

Reviewing Slipknot’s Download Festival gig, NME said: “The message tonight is clear. Anyone who has ever thought this band was a joke, a novelty or not metal enough: hear them fucking roar. They literally cannot and will not be destroyed.”