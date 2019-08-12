The world's most expensive defender is "the answer" according to the anthem

Gerry Cinnamon‘s ‘Belter’ has been reworked by Manchester United fans to celebrate their latest signing, Harry Maguire.

The former Leicester City defender joined the Red Devils last week for a record fee of £80 million –making him the world’s most expensive defender – and now he’s been given his own song by his new fans aided by Glastonbury 2019’s biggest breakthrough.

While out in Cape Verde, a group of Manchester United fans took Cinnamon’s song ‘Belter’ and turned it into a dedication for their latest signing.

In the video below the group are heard changing the lyrics to: “Harry Maguire / Different from the rest/ Big slab head from Sheffield, he’s come to join the best / He is the answer / United’s Number five the back / He’ll leave no striker alive / Harry Maguire.“

Meanwhile, Cinnamon has announced details of his biggest UK and Ireland tour to date, which sees him tackle arenas for the first time.

The Scottish singer will head out on the road in November with The Coral providing support at a handful of shows.

The tour dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER

1 – SSE Arena, Belfast

2 – 3Arena, Dublin

5 – DeMontfort Hall, Leicester

7 – MSG Arena, Liverpool

8 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

12 – UEA, Norwich

15 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

16 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle