Listen to Marika Hackman’s steamy new single ‘all night’

The singer has also announced new in-store shows

Marika Hackman has shared new single ‘all night’.

The third preview of upcoming third album ‘Any Human Friend’, it follows recent cuts ‘i’m not where you are’ and ‘the one’.

The album follows 2017’s ‘I’m Not Your Man’, and is out via AMF Records/Sub Pop on August 9.

Speaking of the new song, Marika says: “I thought it would be exciting to write a really overtly sexual song about a woman from the perspective of a woman. You don’t hear much about sex between women in music, or if you do its usually from a fetishised male perspective, I thought I’d reclaim a bit of that power.”

The singer is set to take her new album on a short instore tour of record shops, with the dates beginning in London at Rough Trade East on August 9, the day of the album’s release.

She will then head out on a UK headline tour in September, including a London date at Islington Assembly Hall on September 26.

View the new instore dates below.

August

9 London, Rough Trade East

10 Southsea, Pie & Vinyl (1pm)

10 Brighton, Resident (7pm)

11 Bristol, Rough Trade

12 Nottingham, Rough Trade (11.30am)

12 Leeds, Jumbo Records (5.30pm)

13 Edinburgh, Assai