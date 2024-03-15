Listen to Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Brian May and more’s star-studded cover of Mark Knopfler’s ‘Going Home’: “It brings you to tears”

Mark Knopfler’s re-recorded version of his song ‘Going Home’ has been shared, starring contributions from some of the biggest names in the rock world. Check it out below.

READ MORE: Roger Daltrey on Teenage Cancer Trust and the chances of new music from The Who

After being teased earlier this year, the track officially dropped today (March 15), and sees all funds raised being donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

A new take on Knopfler’s solo hit, the 2024 edition runs across nine-minutes, and sees the Dire Straits frontman join forces with rock icons including Queen‘s Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and many more.

Advertisement

It also includes the last ever recording by guitar virtuoso, Jeff Beck – which he laid down for the track shortly before his death in January 2023.

As well as the truly astonishing number of renowned guitarists on the track, Knopfler also enlisted The Beatles’ Ringo Starr on drums, Sting on bass, and The Who frontman (and Teenage Cancer Trust patron) Roger Daltrey on harmonica.

The charity track was recorded at British Grove Studios in West London, and produced by Knopfler’s longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher. As for Jeff Beck’s contribution, Fletcher described it as “absolutely meant to be. And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears.”

‘Going Home’ was originally shared back in 1983 as one of Knopfler’s solo tracks, and is also widely recognised from the film Local Hero, as the theme song.

The full list of contributors to the re-recording is:

Joan Armatrading

Jeff Beck

Richard Bennett

Joe Bonamassa

Joe Brown

James Burton

Jonathan Cain

Paul Carrack

Eric Clapton

Ry Cooder

Jim Cox

Steve Cropper

Sheryl Crow

Danny Cummings

Roger Daltrey

Duane Eddy

Sam Fender

Guy Fletcher

Peter Frampton

Audley Freed

Vince Gill

David Gilmour

Buddy Guy

Keiji Haino

Tony Iommi

Joan Jett

John Jorgenson

Mark Knopfler

Sonny Landreth

Albert Lee

Greg Leisz

Alex Lifeson

Steve Lukather

Phil Manzanera

Dave Mason

Hank Marvin

Brian May

Robbie McIntosh

John McLaughlin

Tom Morello

Rick Nielsen

Orianthi

Brad Paisley

Nile Rodgers

Mike Rutherford

Joe Satriani

John Sebastian

Connor Selby

Slash

Bruce Springsteen

Ringo Starr

Zak Starkey

Sting

Andy Taylor

Susan Tedeschi

Derek Trucks

Ian Thomas

Pete Townshend

Keith Urban

Steve Vai

Waddy Wachtel

Joe Louis Walker

Joe Walsh

Ronnie Wood

Glenn Worf

Zucchero.

Advertisement

The release also comes ahead of the 2024 edition of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust gig series, which will take place next week and raise funds for the charity.

Noel Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers lead the line-up for the 2024 edition of the series, and the closing night will feature performances from Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder and Paul Weller.

Discussing the 2024 series of gigs, Daltrey said: “The £32 million raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialised units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.”

The rock veteran has been acting as the curator for the annual charity gigs for over two decades, and previously announced that he would be stepping down after this year.