Listen to Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ in the style of Rammstein

A YouTuber has transformed Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ into a Rammstein song – listen to it below.

Read more: Lars Ulrich talks creativity in lockdown and new Metallica material

Denis Pauna’s creation, titled ‘What If Rammstein wrote Enter Sandman’, was shared on the video streaming platform last Thursday (February 18) and has since clocked up over 65,000 views.

Complete with unique keyboard touches and thundering riffs, the reworking of Metallica’s 1991 smash is performed entirely by Pauna, including his take on Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann’s signature vocals in German.

Advertisement

“Since I know only a few sentences in the German language, Google translator did the job again!” Pauna said. “And of course, I don’t know what the hell did I sang here!”

Watch Pauna’s ‘What If Rammstein wrote Enter Sandman’ below:

Earlier this month, Pauna transformed Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’ into a Motörhead song.

The heavy riff rendition of Dave Gahan and co’s classic 1989 single was again performed entirely by Pauna, who is seen singing, playing bass and shredding on guitar in the clip.

Fans of Denis Pauna’s work can also find a “southern metal” spin on Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ and Nirvana‘s ‘Come As You Are’ in the style of Type O Negative among many other mashup’s and performances here.

Advertisement

In December, a TikTok star hit back at users mocking her Metallica t-shirt by shredding some of the band’s most famous songs on guitar.

R&B vocalist and dancer Zaria posted videos on the platform of her wearing one of the metal band’s iconic t-shirts while performing dances, and received comments such as “name 3 Metallica songs” and “somehow I doubt you like Metallica”.

In a response video, Zaria said: “My response to you guys is like, ‘Really, only three songs? How ’bout I play them on guitar for you!’” She then went on to play ‘Master Of Puppets’, ‘Enter Sandman’ and ‘One’.

Meanwhile, Lindemann, the project consisting of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and guitarist of death metal outfit Hypocrisy, Peter Tägtgren, have announced their split.