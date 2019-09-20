Listen to Monsta X’s romantic new English single, ‘Love U’

It dropped alongside a will.i.am remix of ‘Who Do U Love?’

K-pop boyband Monsta X have returned with a new English-language single, ‘Love U’.

The song was produced by Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, the duo behind Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s 2017 smash hit ‘Despacito’, and co-written by the pair alongside Jake Torrey and Michael Matosic. Check out the new song below.

‘Love U’is the South Korean outfit’s second release for Epic Records, which they signed with in May for distribution of their English recordings outside of South Korea. The track was released alongside a remix of the Monsta X’s June single, ‘Who Do U Love?’, featuring French Montana. The rework features a new verse and additional production from Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am. Listen to it here.

In February, Monsta X teamed up with American DJ Steve Aoki on ‘Play It Cool’, which has subsequently received an English rendition. The Korean-language version of the song appears on the group’s third studio album, ‘Take.2 We Are Here’, which received a three-star review from NME.

Monsta X recently wrapped up a five-date European arena tour in July, which featured stops in cities such as Madrid, London and Berlin. The boyband will make an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas later today (September 20), followed by a performance at the Life Is Beautiful Festival on Saturday (September 21).