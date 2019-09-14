Listen to Neil Young and Crazy Horse unite the world on new song ‘Rainbow of Colors’

“The idea of this song is that we all belong together"

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have released new song ‘Rainbow of Colors’ – listen to it below.

The new song – which is set to feature on their upcoming new album ‘Colorado’ – was announced last month.

Released on Friday, Young said of the new song: “‘Rainbow of Colors’ is a song about the USA and the whole world.” He continued: “The idea of this song is that we all belong together. Separating us into races and colors is an old idea whose time has passed.”

Listen to ‘Rainbow of Colors’ below:

The rock veteran first revealed Crazy Horse’s return to the studio in April. Young announced ‘Colorado’ would arrive in October, and feature “10 new songs ranging from around 3 minutes to over 13 minutes”. Besides CD and digital versions of the record, there will also be a double vinyl release comprising three sides of music and a 7” exclusive single not on the album.

In August, Young announced he was postponing all tour plans for the rest of the year to focus on a whopping 15 film projects. One of them is Mountaintop Sessions, a documentary chronicling the making of ‘Colorado’. It was shot by cinematographer C.K. Vollick and will premiere in more than a hundred theatres worldwide the week ‘Colorado’ is released, Young wrote on his website.

“It is a wild one folks, no holds barred. You will see the whole process just as it went down! Worts [sic] and all!” Young wrote excitedly of the doc. “I don’t think a film about this subject with the openness and intensity we have captured has ever been seen.” Read the full post on Young’s Archives website here.