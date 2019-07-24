Listen to a new Bishop Briggs song, ‘Tattooed on My Heart’

The singer will also perform three dates in the UK later this year

Bishop Briggs has released a new single, ‘Tattooed on My Heart.’ You can listen the the new song below.

The new single follows the release of another new song earlier this month ‘Champion’, ahead of the musical’s UK and European tour this autumn.

Produced by Jonny Coffer who has worked with Beyoncé and co-written with Calvin Harris collaborator, John Newman, the London star said the song was about the powerful memories that tattoos can hold for some people.

In a statement, Briggs said: “I have lots of tattoos – too many to count. I have tattoos that remind me of him or tattoos we got together but I truly don’t regret any of them. Seeing them on my body brings back countless memories and lessons – they’re reminders of my being.”

She continued: “But the one tattoo that feels different than all of the ones on the outside is the one sitting on my heart and this thought process is where my new song, ‘Tattooed On My Heart’, was born. I’m still waiting for the day that it’ll begin to dissolve but for now, I’ll just sing about it.”

You can listen to the new song and watch the new video here:

Earlier this year, Briggs praised Lady Gaga’s “emotional” performance in A Star is Born.

In an interview with ET, Briggs has said she is “excited” for awards season and hopes that Lady Gaga will win for her role as Ally in the Bradley Cooper directed Oscar favourite.

Speaking about Lady Gaga’s role in the film, Briggs said “I had a silent drive home [after seeing A Star is Born]. I was in such shock and awe and it was so emotional. I just thought about it right now and I’m going to cry again.”

In the same interview, the ‘River’ singer also revealed that she is “pretty far” into work on her second album and that fans can expect to see a change in her style similar to the music on her latest single, ‘Baby.’

She said: “‘Church of Scars’ [her debut album] had this heaviness and it felt disingenuous to not release something that was a shade of pink more and to just be transparent. Going forward, I want to kind of go in that direction and not hide behind metaphors.”

Bishop Briggs will be performing three dates in the UK and you can buy tickets here for the shows which are listed below:

December 7 – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

December 8 – Manchester, Club Academy

December 9 – London, Islington Assembly Hall