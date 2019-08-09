Lana Del Rey officially releases ‘Looking For America, shares new track from Guillermo del Toro’s new movie

The two new songs precede the release of 'Norman Fucking Rockwell'

Lana Del Rey has shared a cover of 1966 Donovan track ‘Season Of The Witch’, taken from the soundtrack of new Guillermo del Toro movie Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

The singer, who releases her new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ later this month, previously shared new song ‘Looking For America’ this week, in light of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, and that has now also officially been released.

‘Season Of The Witch’ is taken from the soundtrack to the new del Toro-produced horror film, which comes out today (August 9).

Speaking of ‘Looking For America’ when she shared a low-key performance video for it earlier this week, Lana said: “I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion – but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura [Sisk] took 20 minutes ago.”

‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ is set to come out on August 30, and precedes a recently announced UK arena tour that the singer will head out on in 2020.