The song comes from the recently released 'Originals' album

The Prince Estate has released a posthumous new single from the late musician called ‘Holly Rock’. You can listen to the new song and watch its accompanying video below.

Appearing on the recently released ‘Originals’ album, ‘Holly Rock’, was recorded at Sunset Sound studios in LA at the end of April 1985. It was recorded in the same week that Prince made ‘Kiss’ for his album ‘Parade’.

‘Originals’ is a collection of Prince’s original versions of songs he gave to other musicians.

‘Holly Rock’ was originally recorded for inclusion on the 1985 film ‘Krush Grove’. A press release explains: “While Prince gave Sheila E. sole writing and producer credit, he actually produced the track himself and co-wrote it with Sheila. Though not a hit at the time, the electrifying full six and a half-minute version has become a firm fan favourite due to the scarcity of copies of the soundtrack.”

This is the first time the track has appeared on a Prince-related album and has been available digitally. You can listen below via a new video released to accompany the song. The video was created by Electric Light Studios in London.

‘Originals’ was released digitally on June 7. A double vinyl set was released today (July 26), alongside a box-set containing the vinyl, CD and a book featuring sleevenotes by Prince’s former engineer Peggy McCreary as well as his former protégé Susannah Melvoin.

As well as ‘Holly Rock’, ‘Originals’ features Prince’s original versions of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ and ‘Manic Monday’.