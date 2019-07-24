Listen to a hypnotic new single from DIIV as band announce return with new album, ‘Deceiver’

They're back

DIIV have announced their return with the release of a new single ‘Skin Game’, taken from their upcoming new album ‘Deceiver’. You can listen to the new single below.

‘Deceiver’ is the third album for the band and the follow up to 2016’s ‘Is The Is Are‘. It’s also the first album for the band since frontman Zachary Cole checked himself into rehab in 2017 following long-standing issues with substance abuse.

Released on October 4, ‘Deceiver’ is described as “the soundtrack to personal resurrection under the heavy weight of metallic catharsis, upheld by robust guitars and vocal tension that almost snaps, but never quite.”

You can listen to the new single here:

Skin Game Skin Game, a song by DIIV on Spotify

“It’s an imaginary dialogue between two characters, which could either be myself or people I know,” said Cole of the new song. “I spent six months in several different rehab facilities at the beginning of 2017. I was living with other addicts. Being a recovering addict myself, there are a lot of questions like, ‘Who are we? What is this disease?’

“Our last record was about recovery in general, but I truthfully didn’t buy in. I decided to live in my disease instead. ‘Skin Game’ looks at where the pain comes from. I’m looking at the personal, physical, emotional, and broader political experiences feeding into the cycle of addiction for millions of us.”

‘Deceiver’ was recorded in March in LA and the band enlisted an external producer for the project – Sonny Diperri, who has worked with My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails and Protomartyr. It’s the first time in the group’s career that they have enlisted the help of an external producer.

You can see the album’s artwork and track listing below.

‘Deceiver’ Track Listing

1. Horsehead

2. Like Before You Were Born

3. Skin Game

4. Between Tides

5. Taker

6. For the Guilty

7. The Spark

8. Lorelei

9. Blankenship

10. Acheron

Speaking about his recovery from addiction in 2017, Cole said: “So basically, my program of recovery is super hard line. No drugs, no alcohol ever, for the rest of my life…It’s a framework in which you do the steps and the work, and do shit yourself. You just put yourself in there and once you’ve been in there for a while, the core concept of it is you stay sober by keeping other people sober.

“I was so fucked up that I was canceling tours and crying on stage and just a fucking mess,” Cole says. “I was like, putting my feet to the street in every city, getting robbed on the street. Putting everybody into fucked up situations, trying to get drugs in weird countries.”

He also revealed that he thought the making of ‘Is The Is Are’ would be his last: “I literally thought that I was gonna die. I thought, ‘I’m already dead.’” he says. “Part of me, and a lot of my friends were like, ‘Well you’re already fucking dead.’ There was just nothing.”

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “It ends after 64 minutes with ‘Waste Of Breath’, which kicks from slow rumble into shoegaze wig out, steered expertly by Cole’s hammering guitar. Its final note lingers, leaving the impression ‘Is The Is Are’ could be DIIV’s definitive statement. Forget all the baggage, this is just a band in a room, and the noise they make is thrilling.”