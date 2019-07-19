The new album is coming this October

The Sherlocks have shared a new single, ‘Magic Man’, from their upcoming second album. You can listen to the new song below.

The Sheffield quartet will follow-up their 2017 debut, ‘Live For The Moment’, with their new James Skelly-produced album, ‘Under Your Sky’. It will be released on October 4, via Infectious Music.

The new song is described as “a high energy track that’s skilfully crafted from the off, opening with big stadium ready guitars, melodic infectious riffs, pounding rhythms and honest & reflective vocals.”



You can listen to the new song below:

The tracklist for ‘Under Your Sky’ is as follows:

‘I Want It All’

‘NYC (Sing It Loud)’

‘Waiting’

‘Magic Man’

‘Dreams’

‘Time To Go’

‘Give It All Up’

‘One Day’

‘Now And Then’

‘Step Inside’

‘Under Your Sky’

Speaking about the differences between their first and second albums, frontman Kieran Cook said: “The first album was us four in a room. We wanted to make it really raw like the Arctic Monkeys’ first album or Kings Of Leon’s. We wanted to capture the live sound and polish it up a bit.

“With this one we’ve taken it a step further and made it slightly smoother and put more keyboards in. Rather than having the guitars thrashing all the time we’ve tried being a bit sweeter with it. It sounds more contemporary, I can hear it on Radio 1.”

In 2017, Crooks told NME he thought the band could be “the pioneers of guitar music” when their debut album was released. “I think we’re going to be well up there,” he said. “We’ve spoken about this so many times – there are some good bands out there, and it is frustrating. But I do think it’s going to come back strongly, and I think that when we drop our album that it’s going to help massively.”

The Sherlocks will also tour the UK and Europe around the album’s release, kicking off at Dublin’s Academy 2 on October 4. The tour dates are listed below.

October 2019

4 – Dublin, Academy 2

5 – Belfast, Oh Yeah Centre

21 – Cardiff, Tramshed

22 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

23 – Nottingham, Rock City

24 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

25 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

27 – Bristol, SWX

28 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

29 – Brighton, Concorde 2

31 – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

November 2019

1 – Leeds, O2 Academy

2 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

3 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

14 – Antwerp, Kavka

15 – Cologne, Helios 37

16 – Munich, Folks

17 – Zurich, Exil

19 – Vienna, Chelsea

20 – Prague, Café v Else

21 – Berlin, Cassiopeia

22 – Hamburg, Molotov

23 – Amsterdam, BitterZoet

25 – Paris, SuperSonic