Listen to a new, reimagined version of Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Chlorine’

The release has come from the mysterious new 'Løcatiøn Sessiøns'.
Twenty One Pilots have released a new, reimagined version of their hit song ‘Chlorine’. You can listen to the new song below.
Released as part of what the band are calling the ‘Løcatiøn Sessiøns’, the new version has the title ‘Chlorine (19.4326° N, 99.1332° W)’ which references a point in Mexico City.
Whilst details about the mysterious ‘Løcatiøn Sessiøns’ are scarce as yet, fans are speculating that the titles may link to locations where the band recorded the songs.
You can listen to the new song here:
The Ohio duo, who released their fifth album ‘Trench‘ last year, recently revealed that their first ever live show was shut down by police.
“We got one song in, and it got shut down by the police,” Josh Dun told the BBC of their first ever show, which took place on a college campus. “Before the police came, I remember thinking how exhausted I was after one song. Over time you learn to budget energy within a set.”Tyler Joseph added that these early outings, however unsuccessful, helped shape the band as live musicians. “We figured out who we were in front of no-one,” he explained. “Every day we get on stage, we learn a little bit more.
“We put in those hours and those years on stage learning how to talk to a crowd, how to relate to a crowd and how to put on a show.”
In other news, Twenty One Pilots are gearing up for a headline slot at this summer’s Reading & Leeds festivals. They’re joined at the top of the bill by Post Malone, The 1975, and Foo Fighters.