Listen to a new, reimagined version of Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Chlorine’

The release has come from the mysterious new 'Løcatiøn Sessiøns'.

Twenty One Pilots have released a new, reimagined version of their hit song ‘Chlorine’. You can listen to the new song below.

Released as part of what the band are calling the ‘Løcatiøn Sessiøns’, the new version has the title ‘Chlorine (19.4326° N, 99.1332° W)’ which references a point in Mexico City.

Whilst details about the mysterious ‘Løcatiøn Sessiøns’ are scarce as yet, fans are speculating that the titles may link to locations where the band recorded the songs.

You can listen to the new song here: