Listen to Nicki Minaj and Trina’s new song, ‘BAPS’

The song will feature on Trina's upcoming new album.

Nicki Minaj and Trina have released a new song together, called ‘BAPS’.

The track is set to appear on Miami rapper Trina’s upcoming new album, ‘The One’, which will be released tomorrow (June 21).

The record will also feature cameos from the likes of 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Boosie Badazz, K. Michelle, DJ Khaled, and more.

On ‘BAPS’, Minaj raps: “Rocking ice grills like some serious bitches/It’s the Barbie and the baddest Sagittarius bitches.” You can listen to ‘BAPS’ below.

The song also precedes Minaj’s own new single, ‘Megatron’. The Queens rapper previously teased fans that the song would be released tomorrow.

During her UK tour earlier this year, the ‘Chun Li’ star paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing while playing at the venue. During her set on March 18, the rapper took a moment to address the audience and remember the 22 people who were killed in the attack.

“Put your light in the sky to remember everybody we lost,” she said. “God bless the families of everyone who survived and God bless Manchester for being resilient and not bowing down to fear. For being strong no matter what.”

Minaj released her latest album, ‘Queen’, last August. In a three-star review, NME said: “‘Queen’ *almost* works as a two-way effort from Nicki Minaj, one part reclamation of her position at hip-hop’s top table and one part raising the bar for any pretenders looking to take a seat […] There is a better ten-track effort hiding in ‘Queen’, but you get the impression Nicki kept tracks like ‘Miami’ to hedge her bets in a bid for streaming success. The ‘Queen’ is back, but only just.”