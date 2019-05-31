Listen to Noel Gallagher’s rousing new song ‘Rattling Rose’

Another new one from The Chief's upcoming EP

Noel Gallagher has today released his new song ‘Rattling Rose’, taken from his upcoming new EP ‘Black Star Dancing’. You can listen to the track and watch its accompanying lyric video below.

‘Rattling Rose’ recently received its live premiere at the Edinburgh Playhouse, and was also a part of Noel’s setlist at his May 8 gig at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

Leaning heavily on the acoustic guitar, backing vocals and Americana rhythms, the track features big band elements and suggests a further sonic departure on his upcoming run of EPs.

Speaking about ‘Rattling Rose’, Gallagher said: “It manages to combine the influences of Chris Rea, Chris De Burgh, Mike and the Mechanics and Slipknot FFS!!! I may have eaten too many gummy bears recently.

“Anyway it’s ‘jolly good’ … not my words but the words of David Cameron who literally did the hokey cokey at Soho Farmhouse when he heard it.”

You can watch fan-shot footage of ‘Rattling Rose”s live debut below.

“I’ve got three EPs coming out this year – three four-track EPs,” Gallagher revealed earlier this month, adding that the second EP will be “a very Mancunian-sounding record”.

He said: “I can see guys in anoraks, nodding their heads moodily to it,while checking out each other’s Adidas trainers, [saying] ‘Where you got those from?’”

‘Rattling Rose’ is taken from Noel’s upcoming ‘Black Star Dancing’ EP which will be released on June 14, the same date that Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headline the Isle of Wight Festival.

The full EP track-listing is:

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Rattling Rose

3. Sail On

4. Black Star Dancing (12 Mix)

5. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

Noel Gallagher And The High Flying Birds’ upcoming UK tour dates are posted below:

June

7 – MANCHESTER, Heaton Park

8 – INVERNESS, Bught Park

14 – ISLE OF WIGHT, Isle of Wight Festival

16 – DUBLIN, Malahide Castle

30 – EXETER, Sunday Sessions, Powderham Castle