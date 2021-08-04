Listen to Omar Apollo’s lo-fi new cover of “California Dreamin'”

Omar Apollo has covered Mamas & the Papas‘ classic single ‘California Dreamin’’ – you can listen to it below.

The singer-songwriter tracked his take on the 1965 song at East West Studios in Los Angeles, where the original hit was also recorded.

Apollo’s version of the song was released today (August 4) as part of a new instalment of the Spotify Singles series, which also includes a live version of his recent single ‘Go Away’.

Explaining his pick of ‘California Dreamin’’, the musician said: “I chose that song because I heard it in Chungking Express by Wong Kar-Wai. They played it so many times in the movie that I became obsessed with it.

“I definitely felt like it was a time machine being at East West [Studios] – it’s cool to know the history behind the song when recording my version.”

Check out both tracks here:

Released earlier this month, ‘Go Away’ marked Apollo’s first new music since last year’s ‘Apolonio’. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “a subtly eclectic ride through timeless funk licks, ultra-modern sensibilities and nods to Apollo’s Mexican heritage”.

“It aches with unrequited feelings but, musically, sets the young star up as the new master of steamy bedroom jams.”

Omar Apollo is set to resume his run of North American tour dates next month following an appearance at Bonnaroo Festival 2021. He also performed at last weekend’s Lollapalooza, which returned to Chicago for its 30th anniversary edition.