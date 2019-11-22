Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s thunderous new track featuring Slash – ‘Straight to Hell’

Devil horns at the ready

Ozzy Osbourne has released a new track that features Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash – you can listen to the thunderous new track, ‘Straight to Hell’, below.

Earlier this week (November 20), the veteran Black Sabbath frontman teased the release after sharing a postcard invitation on his website inviting fans to attend an event.

The postcard read: “You’re invited to join me this Friday 11/22 – Midnight. You’ll be going…Straight To Hell.” Ozzy also lists the location of the event as “hell”, further adding to the mystery.

It’s the second song to be taken from Ozzy’s upcoming album, ‘Ordinary Man’, which is due out early next year. You can listen to the song below.

Earlier this week (November 20), Osbourne announced details of his live comeback this weekend at the American Music Awards, alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Ozzy will join the pair on their collaborative track ‘Take What You Want’ at the ceremony which takes place on Sunday (November 24). The programme will air live on ABC from 1am (GMT).

Other artists performing at the ceremony include Green Day, Christina Aguilera, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Bothers.

Osbourne also recently announced that he will be heading out on a joint US tour with Marilyn Manson.

The ‘Prince Of Darkness’ and the ‘God Of Fuck’ will be teaming up and hitting the road after Ozzy previously postponed world tour dates after a long spate of illness. While suffering from pneumonia, Osbourne suffered a fall at home.

Now, after announcing news of his first album in 10 years, ‘Ordinary Man’, with the launch single ‘Under The Graveyeard‘, Osbourne’s ‘NO MORE TOURS 2’ will begin with Manson on May 27 in Atlanta and conclude July 31 in Las Vegas.

October and November will then see the Black Sabbath legend embark of rescheduled UK and European dates with Judas Priest. Visit here for dates and ticket information.