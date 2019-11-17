Listen to Peter Bjorn and John’s new power-pop song ‘Reason to Be Reasonable’
It's the second single from their recently announced ninth studio album, 'Endless Dream'
Swedish trio Peter Bjorn and John have released ‘Reason to Be Reasonable’, a new track they’re calling a “power-pop song” – listen to it below.
The group – made up of Peter Morén, Björn Yttling and John Eriksson – recently announced they will be releasing their ninth studio album, ‘Endless Dream’ next year to coincide with their 20th anniversary. Due out March 13th via INGRID, news of the new album was accompanied by lead single, ‘Rusty Nail’.
Now delivering their second single, according to Morén, he was aiming for “a classic power-pop song with an updated PB&J twist.”
“It’s about when you’ve been in a relationship for a really long time, and you feel like it’s worth fighting for through the ups and downs,” he said in a press release. “That can be applied to the band, too — a really long thing that keeps on giving.”
Watch the video for ‘Reason to Be Reasonable’ below:
Peter Bjorn and John will also celebrate their 20th anniversary with a string of US tour dates. Starting in Los Angeles on March 23, they will wrap things up April 11 in Boston.
Full list of tour dates are as follows:
March, 2020
23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
24 – Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa
25 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
28 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
April, 2020
01 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
03 – Saint Pau, MNl @ Amsterdam
04 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
05 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
08 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall