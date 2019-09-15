Listen to Phantom Planet’s new single ‘Party Animal’

The California band continue to stay busy since returning from hiatus

Phantom Planet continue their post hiatus run releasing new single ‘Party Animal’ – listen to it below.

The band, famed for huge hit ‘California’ which soundtracked the TV show The O.C., announced their return back in March with their first public show in seven years.

Following the release of ‘BALISONG’, ‘Party Animal’ is the second song they’ve put out since announcing their return.

Discussing the origins of the song, Alex Greenwald said: “Once, I found myself walking on a deserted street in Brazil, dressed in a leopard print shirt and zebra striped pants. It was a hot day and I was sweating. A photographer for a fashion label was taking pictures of me. All of a sudden I heard words in my head — as if the sky had whispered them just to me — it said: ‘Remember you are part animal, part party animal.’ I couldn’t stop laughing. Maybe we should all remember we’re a little bit of both.”

Listen to ‘Party Animal’ below:

Phantom Planet famously featured the actor Jason Schwartzman on drums until his departure in 2003. He has remained active in music, releasing three solo albums and recording scores for TV as well as collaborating with the likes of Phoenix.

Asked if his departure from the band was due to a ‘crossroads’ in his career, Schwartzman told Complex: “No, not at all, actually. It was not that intellectual. It was, ‘I don’t think that being in a band right now is going to be the best thing for me’. It was all kinds of reasons. It wasn’t selfish, like, ‘OK, I got what I need from this, goodbye’.

“Obviously, the band kept going for a while, so they clearly wanted to keep doing it. It just was what it was, it just happened.

Back in 2009, members of Gomez, Phantom Planet and Maroon 5 teamed up to form the supergroup Operation Aloha.