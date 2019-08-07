It's quite the line-up from Murph ahead of a tour and a full EP

The Wombats singer Murph has unveiled two songs from his new supergroup side-project Love Fame Tragedy.

‘Backflip’ features members of Pixies, Alt-J and Soundgarden. Also released is ‘Brand New Brain’. Both songs can be heard below.

Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago, Alt-J keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton, Soundgarden drummer Matt Chamberlain and singer Lauren Aquilina all play on ‘Backflip’. The video for the single is directed by Tyler Cunningham and is inspired by Black Mirror.

The two songs are followed by Love Fame Tragedy’s debut EP ‘I Don’t Want To Play The Victim, But I’m Really Good At It’, out on September 27. It also features ‘Pills’ and the previously-released ‘My Cheating Heart’. The band play a brief tour earlier that month. Full dates are below.

Speaking of ‘Backflip’, Murph said: “When you hear Joey play guitar, you can just tell it’s him. It’s the same thing with the key melodies Gus chooses, and the distinct sound of his voice. It’s great to have musicians like that playing on songs of your own, because it makes them ten times cooler, at least in your own head.”

Backflip We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

Santiago said of his contribution: “I tried to put my own spin on it. It was very quick and painless. Murph pretty much knew what he wanted, when it was good. He’s a very talented man.”

When ‘My Cheating Heart’ was released in June, Murph told NME about the idea behind forming Love Fame Tragedy. He said: “It’s somewhere between Gorillaz and a solo project.” He emphasised that the new project doesn’t mean the end of The Wombats, saying: “It felt like everything was good with the band, and this was the time to try something new.”

See Love Fame Tragedy’s September tour dates below:

September 11: Liverpool Arts Club

September 12: Manchester Gorilla

September 13: London Moth Club