Listen to a preview of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ new ‘Watchmen’ score

The pair at it again

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have shared a preview of their upcoming score for the new Watchmen TV series – listen below.

The new show, directed by Damon Lindelof and coming to HBO, arrives tonight in the US (October 20).

It’s Reznor and Ross’ latest team up on a soundtrack after penning scores for the likes of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The Social Network and Gone Girl. Preview it below.

Speaking of the soundtrack to Variety recently, Reznor said: “We reached out to Damon and the HBO camp when I first heard about it, because I’ve been a fan of Damon since Lost. I was completely blown away by The Leftovers. Also, as a big fan of Watchmen [in other incarnations], I appreciated the fearlessness that taking on that property and that IP would require. I thought, if anybody was to do it at any place, HBO and Damon sounds exciting to me.

He added: “For Watchmen we’ve had the challenge of working almost blind, off a bit of a script for the first episode of 10. But we spent enough time with Damon to know that we’re kindred spirits.”

It was announced back in August that Reznor and Ross’ next project will be scoring new Pixar film Soul. The pair were also nominated for a country music award earlier this year thanks to his role on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’, which marked the first time Reznor publicly acknowledged his role in the song.

In a review of the first episode of the new Watchmen, NME‘s Christopher Hooton said: “Watchmen has a lot of work to do in proving to us that it’s worth our time. Buying into such a complex universe and taking on board a truckload of plot information each week shouldn’t end up as a slog. But this opening episode establishes a playing field sufficiently intriguing to earn your return next week.”