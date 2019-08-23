Listen to a previously unheard song from Motörhead’s Lemmy, ‘The Mask’

The country duet was originally written in 1979

A previously unheard song from Motörhead frontman Lemmy has been released for the first time. You can listen to the new song, called ‘The Mask’, below.

The song, which was originally recorded in 1979, was not finished by Lemmy until three decades later. Now, ten further years after that, the song from the late singer is finally being released.

Completing the song in 2009 with country singer Lynda Kay, who appears in the Amazon Prime series Goliath, the recording was thought to be lost until recently after it was rediscovered. You can listen to the song below.

The emotive song, which features a story about a couple whose “love is doomed”, features as the lead single from Kay’s album, ‘Black and Gold’, which is released today.

Last month, Motörhead shared a previously unreleased live version of ‘Bomber’ from their upcoming ‘1979’ box set. The performance, taken from a gig in Le Mans, France, will appear on the new collection, out in October.

‘1979’ collates the band’s ‘Overkill’ and ‘Bomber’ albums, and comes complete with two double live albums from tours in the year of 1979.

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 aged 69, from congestive heart failure and cardiac arrhythmia. He had also been battling prostate cancer.

In an NME obituary, Leonie Cooper wrote: “Initially known as Bastard, Motörhead went on to invent speed metal, paving the way for the brutal thrash of Metallica and Slayer. And so it goes on – without Motörhead there would be no Queens Of The Stone Age, no Guns N’ Roses, no Nirvana, no Nine Inch Nails…

“Without Lemmy, rock’n’roll – both the myth and the reality – would be very different indeed. Let’s all raise a JD and coke to a man who will forever remain a legend.”