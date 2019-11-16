Listen to a previously unreleased track from Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse’s Mark Linkous

'Ninjarous' will be on the upcoming '30th Century Volume 2' release

Danger Mouse has shared an unreleased track from his project with Sparklehorse’s Mark Linkous – listen to ‘Ninjarous’ below.

The musician and producer – real name Brian Joseph Burton – teamed up with Linkous back in 2009 for the collaborative album, ‘Dark Night Of The Soul’. It was released officially the following year.

Dedicated to Vic Chesnutt, who contributed to the album before his death in December 2009, it featured 13 songs written and recorded by Linkous, who committed suicide in March 2010.

Yesterday (November 15), Danger Mouse released a track that he and Linkous worked on alongside rapper MF Doom. The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney played drums on the song.

“Mark [Linkous] and I worked on a lot of music together,” Danger Mouse says. “But it was the song that he and I wrote and recorded with MF DOOM that really resonated with him. It was one of his favourites, so I’m happy to have this opportunity to pay tribute to him by getting it out there.”

‘Ninjarous’ will feature on the upcoming ’30th Century Volume 2′ compilation, details of which are yet to be announced.

‘Dark Night Of The Soul’ also featured contributions from the likes of Julian Casablancas, Iggy Pop, and The Flaming Lips. Its visuals were provided by David Lynch.

Earlier this year, Danger Mouse joined forces with Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O for the joint LP, ‘Lux Prima’. In a four-star review, NME described the record as “a hypnotic listen”.