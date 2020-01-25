Listen to a previously unreleased version of David Bowie’s ‘Stay’

Another previously unreleased David Bowie track has been shared, this time with an unheard version of ‘Stay’.

The original track appeared on Bowie’s 1976 album ‘Station To Station’, but the musician re-recorded the song in 1997.

The later version of the song begun life at The Factory in Dublin Docklands and, according to a press release “was completed later, potentially to be used as a b-side and mixed at Right Track Recording studios, New York in May/June 1997.”

The release also explained that “Bowie wanted to update some of his live show staples so they would sit well sonically with the ‘Outside’/‘Earthling’ material.”

‘Stay 97’ was co-produced by Bowie, Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati, and appears on the forthcoming ‘Is It Any Wonder?’ EP. It follows the release of previously unheard versions of ‘I Can’t Read’ and ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, which will both feature on the new EP. You can listen to it above now.

‘Is It Any Wonder?’ Will take the form of a digital EP but will later be released physically as part of the Record Store Day vinyl ‘ChangesNowBowie’, which is due on April 18.

Earlier this month, previously unseen footage of Bowie was released by Leicester’s De Montfort University. The footage showed the musician pulling some “iconic movements” for a piece of 3D album artwork.

The university were in possession of the footage which was filmed by the late artist’s friend and collaborator Professor Martin Richardson and was screened publicly for the first time at an event in Leicester last week.