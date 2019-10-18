Listen to Prince’s awesome acoustic demo for ‘I Feel For You’

This is quite something.

The Prince Estate have released an acoustic demo of the late musician’s 1979 track, ‘I Feel for You’. You can listen to the track below.

Marking the anniversary of Prince’s second self-titled album, which was released on October 19, 1979, the stripped-back acoustic track is said to “capture a 20-year-old Prince in a raw, intimate moment” and was thought to have been recorded in the winter of 1978-1979.

Speaking about the discovery, Prince vault archivist Michael Howe said: “I was blown away. Here is 20-year-old Prince thinking aloud, feeling his way through the song.”

He continued: “You hear his incredible talent shining through on acoustic guitar, which is not something he typically showcased, and his guide vocal is astonishingly great.”

You can listen to the demo and see the track’s artwork below:

The song is being released as a two track single, with the demo on the A-side and the original studio recording on the B-side. The recording is available to buy on a Made to Order release for the next seven days via the Prince website.

The song originally became a hit a few years after its release following a cover by Chaka Khan in 1984. Her version, which featured rapper Melle Mel, became a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned two Grammys.

Last week (October 10), the Prince Estate hit out at US President Donald Trump for playing ‘Purple Rain’ at a rally in the late musician’s hometown of Minneapolis – even though in 2018 Trump’s lawyers confirmed they would stop using his music.

The Prince classic was broadcast at the Target Center, where Trump was holding a campaign event.

Hours later, Prince’s estate posted a message on the late musician’s Twitter account. “President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” the tweet read. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”