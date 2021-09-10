Listen to Ray BLK and Stefflon Don team up on new track ‘Over You’

Ray BLK and Stefflon Don have teamed up on a new track called ‘Over You’ – you can listen to it below.

The Rymez and Fred Ball-produced single – which follows July’s ‘MIA’ – will appear on BLK’s upcoming debut album, ‘Access Denied’, set to arrive on October 1 via Island Records.

Speaking about the melodic new track, BLK said: “‘Over You’ is about enjoying the feeling of healing from a break up. That sudden realisation that you no longer care about something that was making you constantly sad. You wake up one day and you don’t think about that person anymore or care to entertain them.

Advertisement

“I wanted to make a song about overcoming a break up and for it to be upbeat so you could hear it in a club or in a party, as that’s where we usually end up when going through a break up to distract yourself. I want the people who are going through that to hear the words in that moment and start to, or continue to, move on.”

BLK will premiere the video for ‘Over You’ on September 20. Listen to the track below:

‘Access Denied’ will feature guest appearances from the likes of Giggs, Kaash Paige, Kojey Radical and Suburban Plaza.

Written and recorded during lockdown, the album is “for those who, like myself, know disappointment too well and have learned to put up walls as a coping mechanism for self protection,” BLK said in a press release.

She added: “I’ve opened up about how my childhood made me guarded, how disappointing relationships made me fear love and how being told no so many times in the music industry kicked me down but I got back up!

Advertisement

“I hope people listen to this album and value themselves enough to deny access to those who are undeserving, and to also believe in themselves enough to keep saying yes to themselves when the world keeps telling them no!”

Meanwhile, Ray BLK has spoken out about her frustrations dealing with a “sizeist, ageist, racist, homophobic” music industry.

Speaking to NME for her Big Read cover story in April, the BBC Sound of 2017 winner opened up about how “a lot of people made me feel like, ‘Oh, as a black woman, these opportunities seldom come, so I’d better not make a mistake, better not saying anything’” early in her career.

BLK said that Black artists were constantly being confronted with “this rhetoric of ‘Your race [is] such a disadvantage!’, and that you can’t get through doors”.