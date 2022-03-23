Listen to Röyksopp team up with Astrid S on new track ‘Breathe’

Röyksopp has shared a new track featuring Astrid S – you can listen to ‘Breathe’ below.

The collaborative single is the latest preview of Röyksopp’s current ‘Profound Mysteries’ project, and follows on from the previous songs ‘This Time, This Place’, ‘Impossible’, ‘(Nothing But) Ashes…’ and ‘The Ladder’.

“I have always wanted to collaborate with Röyksopp, they have been and continue to be a huge inspiration for me. I’m really excited for the music to finally come out!” explained Astrid S in a statement.

The electronic ‘Breathe’ comes with an accompanying short film, I Hate My Shelf, which was directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Andreas Nilsson (Kanye West, 2 Chainz, MGMT).

A colourful official visualiser was also created by artist Jonathan Zawada – check out both clips below.

Additionally, Röyksopp have launched a bespoke and immersive ‘Breathe’ AR filter on their official Instagram page. Based around the ‘Profound Mysteries’ logo, the filter was developed by Somewhere Systems – the immersive web agency responsible for the ‘Press R’ landing page.

Röyksopp previously said “goodbye to the traditional album format” following the release of their fifth studio record ‘The Inevitable End’ in 2014, but vowed to continue making music together.

A physical release of their “expanded creative universe and prodigious conceptual project”, ‘Profound Mysteries’, will arrive on April 29 – pre-order it here. You can access Röyksopp’s current audio-visual project here.

The full ‘Profound Mysteries’ tracklist is as follows:

01. (Nothing But) Ashes…

02. The Ladder

03. Impossible

04. This Time, This Place…

05. How The Flowers Grow

06. If You Want Me

07. There, Beyond The Trees

08. Breathe

09. The Mourning Sun

10. Press «R»