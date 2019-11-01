Listen to Sam Smith cover Donna Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’

“This song to me is an anthem of our community."

Sam Smith has unveiled their cover of Donna Summer’s seminal disco hit ‘I Feel Love’. Listen to it in full below.

Smith’s cover offers a modern spin on Summer’s 1977 classic hit and will be featured in the Christmas campaign for US retail store Target.

“As a queer person ‘I Feel Love’ has followed me to every dance floor in every queer space from the minute I started clubbing,” Smith wrote on Twitter.

“This song to me is an anthem of our community and it was an honour and most importantly so much fun to have a go at it. Highest song I’ve ever fucking sang. But a joy. I hope you all like it.”

It follows the release of Smith’s most recent single ‘How Do You Sleep?’ back in July, and the confirmation that a pop-driven follow-up to their 2017 album, ‘The Thrill Of It All’, will arrive next year.

“I feel like I have recently shown a side of me which I normally keep to myself or for my family and friends,” Smith told Zach Sang. “I showed everyone it and everyone loved it. It’s almost given me permission to kinda do what I’ve always dreamed of doing but I was always scared to do, which is pop music.”

In September, Smith revealed that they are asking fans to refer to the singer as “they” and not “he” after coming out as non-binary.